Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

