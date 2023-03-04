Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
