Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.