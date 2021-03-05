Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be …
Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of pr…
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for tempera…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Overcast. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see …
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the …