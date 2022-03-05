Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.