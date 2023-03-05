The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.