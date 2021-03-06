 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

