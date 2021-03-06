Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Tod…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It will be …
Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Sioux City people should be prepared for tempera…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -5.73. -11 degrees is toda…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City are…