Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.