Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
