Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.