Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.