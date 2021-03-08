Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.