Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesda…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Monday, with temperatures in the 3…
It will be a cold day in Sioux City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 …