Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.