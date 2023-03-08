Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's l…
Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is fore…