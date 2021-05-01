The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
