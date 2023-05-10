The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. …
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.