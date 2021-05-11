Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.