The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
