Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
