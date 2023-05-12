The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. …
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.