Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
