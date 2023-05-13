Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
