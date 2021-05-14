 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

