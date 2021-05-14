Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Sioux City: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City …
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 …
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures …