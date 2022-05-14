Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …