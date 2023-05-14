Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
