Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.