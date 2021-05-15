 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

