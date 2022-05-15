 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

