Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Period…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 20 to 30 …
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sioux City …
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…