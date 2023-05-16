Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
The greatest threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening is in the western half of the state. The greatest threat shifts to eastern Io…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is for…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it t…
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.