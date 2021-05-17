Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
