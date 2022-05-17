 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News