Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not everyone in Iowa will see rain today, but where storms do pop up, they could be severe. More showers and storms are expected on Friday and…
The greatest threat for severe storms this afternoon and evening is in the western half of the state. The greatest threat shifts to eastern Io…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is for…
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it t…
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.