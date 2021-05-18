 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

