Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's everything you need to know about the stormy evening ahead.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degree…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!