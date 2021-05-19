It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Period…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Ex…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sioux City folks will see …