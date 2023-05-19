Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.