Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. To…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The for…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. It s…