Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
