Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph.