Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.