The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecas…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures wil…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrel…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Period…