Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.