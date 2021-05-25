The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecas…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 67F. Winds S …
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrel…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Period…