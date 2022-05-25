Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.