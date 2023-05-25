The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Extreme drought completely disappeared from much of southwest and north-central Nebraska, which were areas that received several inches of rai…
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
The Sioux City area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Sioux City area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should …