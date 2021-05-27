Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
