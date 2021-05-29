 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

