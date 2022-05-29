Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees…