Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
