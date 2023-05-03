Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of April 20, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported more than half of the state was abnormally dry or in a moderate or severe drought.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…