Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low.…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Sioux City. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Today's …
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 67F. Winds S …
This evening in Sioux City: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Sioux City will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models a…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sioux City peop…