Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Sioux City, IA

Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.