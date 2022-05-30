The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 32 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 12:05 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees toda…
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…