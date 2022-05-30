Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 32 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from MON 12:05 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.